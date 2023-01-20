Army participates in Grafenwoehr holiday.

Grafenwoehr residents and U.S. and German Army Soldiers honor Saint Sebastian in a procession and memorial service Jan .20, 2023. In the 1700s an epidemic in Grafenwoehr caused so many deaths that residents prayed to Saint Sebastian- a protector of plague victims-and vowed to keep his name day as a holiday in the future. 7th's Army Training Command's Lt. Col. Bill Carroll and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Capt. Kristen Rutledge represented the U.S. Army in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

