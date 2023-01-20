Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army participates in Grafenwoehr holiday [Image 1 of 3]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    Grafenwoehr residents and U.S. and German Army Soldiers honor Saint Sebastian in a procession and memorial service Jan .20, 2023. In the 1700s an epidemic in Grafenwoehr caused so many deaths that residents prayed to Saint Sebastian- a protector of plague victims-and vowed to keep his name day as a holiday in the future. 7th's Army Training Command's Lt. Col. Bill Carroll and U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Capt. Kristen Rutledge represented the U.S. Army in the annual event. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    This work, Army participates in Grafenwoehr holiday [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

