USANATO Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

U.S. Army Col. Troy V. Alexander, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade (USANATO) commander delivers his remarks during an Assumption of Responsibility on Jan. 19, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. The USANATO BDE is a diverse command of over 1,000 Soldiers and Civilians assigned to support NATO missions and commands across 82 locations in 22 countries. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

