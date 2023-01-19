Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USANATO Brigade Assumption of Responsibility [Image 8 of 8]

    USANATO Brigade Assumption of Responsibility

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Elisabeth Paqué 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Troy V. Alexander, United States Army North Atlantic Treaty Organization Brigade (USANATO) commander welcomes Command Sgt. Maj Kisha M. Thomas’s daughter during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony on Jan. 19, 2023 at Sembach, Germany. The USANATO BDE is a diverse command of over 1,000 Soldiers and Civilians assigned to support NATO missions and commands across 82 locations in 22 countries. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.20.2023 06:48
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 
    Germany
    U.S. Army NATO Brigade
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

