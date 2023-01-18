Matthew DeBerry, lead contractor for special missions branch, 3rd Expeditionary Operations Training Group, prepares for a simulated limited scale raid at Kualoa Ranch, part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the Marine Expeditionary Unit and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 22:17 Photo ID: 7594500 VIRIN: 230118-M-VS122-1017 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.92 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.