Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch [Image 1 of 6]

    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy HM2 Michal Thomas, with amphibious reconnaissance platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Raid Force, provides medical assistance role-playing casualty during a simulated limited scale raid, part of Realistic Urban Training Exercise 23.1, Hawaii, Jan. 18, 2023. The purpose of RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small unit skills of the Marine Expeditionary Unit and conduct high-intensity, advanced, and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 22:17
    Photo ID: 7594469
    VIRIN: 230118-M-VS122-1152
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch
    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch
    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch
    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch
    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch
    RUTEX 23.1 - Kualoa Ranch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT