Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 19, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Isaiah Linares, a native of Carlsbad, California, participates in the annual navy-wide chief petty officer advancement exam on the mess decks aboard USS Boxer. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikal Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7594239
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-SL036-1009
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|CARLSBAD, CA, US
