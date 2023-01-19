Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test [Image 2 of 4]

    Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikal Chapman 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 19, 2023) Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Isaiah Linares, a native of Carlsbad, California, participates in the annual navy-wide chief petty officer advancement exam on the mess decks aboard USS Boxer. Boxer is a wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mikal Chapman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:44
    Photo ID: 7594239
    VIRIN: 230119-N-SL036-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: CARLSBAD, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test
    Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test
    Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test
    Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exam
    USS BOXER
    Chief Exam
    Test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT