Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:44 Photo ID: 7594238 VIRIN: 230119-N-SL036-1001 Resolution: 4829x3219 Size: 1.9 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Boxer First Class Petty Officers Put Their Knowledge to the Test [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mikal Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.