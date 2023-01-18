Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight: EO1 Richard Hall [Image 2 of 2]

    Staff in the Spotlight: EO1 Richard Hall

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Equipment Operator 1st Class Richard Hall, from Sparta, Illinois, poses for a photo onboard Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

