Staff in the Spotlight: EO1 Richard Hall

Meet Equipment Operator 1st Class Richard Hall! Hall is currently a Processing-Hold Facilitator at USS Pearl Harbor onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC) and serves as the bridge between the night of arrival for recruits up to the introduction of a division’s Recruit Division Commanders.



Hall, who has been in the Navy for nearly nine years, has spent the last two years of his career at RTC and says the process of making Sailors and being a positive role model keeps him motivated.



“My favorite part of being here at RTC has to be seeing all of your hard work pay off,” said Hall. “Seeing the recruits come in as civilians in the beginning and working to make them into Sailors is something to be proud of.”



While serving at RTC Hall realized the importance of mentorship and how much impact one person can make in the life of someone who may not have had much guidance in their life.



“When I started working with the recruits, I didn’t realize how much they began to idolize me,” said Hall. “I came to learn that even if a recruit is close in age to myself, they might not have had the best guidance in their lives.”



Hall strives to be a good mentor to all of the Sailors that he has a hand in training and attributes his patience and leadership to his own mentors and family that have supported him during his time in the Navy.



“When I went through bootcamp I was not the best recruit,” said Hall. “I know a lot of people didn’t have the patience to deal with me, but that turned around. I met my mentors and my family gave me the support I needed. Now I’m here and I want to be the mentor that the recruits need.”



Outside of the gates of RTC, Hall is restoring a 1966 Ford Mustang that belonged to his father and looks forward to spending time with his fiancé and two children.



“I’m proud of many things,” said Hall, “I’m proud of my past, I’m proud of my amazing fiancé and my family”



EO1 Hall has been a great addition to the RTC team and will continue to make a great impact on the future of the Navy.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes physical fitness, seamanship, firearms, firefighting and shipboard damage control along with lessons in Navy heritage and core values, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

