A ‘not-so-routine’ operation

U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Dominick Vitale, Brooke Army Medical Center critical care/trauma surgeon, was recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with “C” device for his actions during a Critical Care Air Transport Team mission, Aug. 26, 2021. Vitale and his team were on the first aircraft to land and evacuate the severely injured following a suicide bombing near Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

