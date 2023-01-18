Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A 'not-so-routine' operation [Image 3 of 3]

    A 'not-so-routine' operation

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Dominick Vitale, Brooke Army Medical Center critical care/trauma surgeon, was recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with “C” device for his actions during a Critical Care Air Transport Team mission, Aug. 26, 2021. Vitale and his team were on the first aircraft to land and evacuate the severely injured following a suicide bombing near Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 7593855
    VIRIN: 230118-D-HZ730-0098
    Resolution: 5588x3729
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US
    TAGS

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

