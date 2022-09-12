A ‘not-so-routine’ operation

U.S. Air Force Maj. (Dr.) Dominick Vitale, Brooke Army Medical Center critical care/trauma surgeon, stands inside a C-17 Globemaster III with wife Megan O’Toole and son Antonio Vitale after receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022. Vitale and members of a Critical Care Air Transport Team were on the first aircraft to land and evacuate the severely injured following the Aug. 26, 2021 suicide bombing near Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. (DoD courtesy photo)

