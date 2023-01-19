Bridge 4341 aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina sits ready for the phase of it's renovation on Dec. 13, 2022. The 1950's era bridge was lifted off it's moorings, sandblasted, repaired, painted, and inspected due to damage sustained during Hurricane Florence, as well as general deterioration due to age. Bridge 4341 was completed Jan. 18, 2023.
Teamwork makes OICC Florence work
