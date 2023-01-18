Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teamwork makes OICC Florence work [Image 2 of 2]

    Teamwork makes OICC Florence work

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Officer in Charge of Construction Florence

    Bridge 4341 aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina receives one last look over by NAVFAC employees on Jan. 18 2023. The 1950's era bridge was lifted off it's moorings, sandblasted, repaired, painted, and inspected due to damage sustained during Hurricane Florence, as well as general deterioration due to age. The concrete transition ramp was a last minute, no cost/no change modification allowing crews to decrease work time and finish the project early.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7593681
    VIRIN: 230118-N-N0617-0001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teamwork makes OICC Florence work [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Teamwork makes OICC Florence work
    Teamwork makes OICC Florence work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Teamwork makes OICC Florence work

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Teamwork
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Hurricane Florence
    OICC Florence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT