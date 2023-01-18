Bridge 4341 aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina receives one last look over by NAVFAC employees on Jan. 18 2023. The 1950's era bridge was lifted off it's moorings, sandblasted, repaired, painted, and inspected due to damage sustained during Hurricane Florence, as well as general deterioration due to age. The concrete transition ramp was a last minute, no cost/no change modification allowing crews to decrease work time and finish the project early.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:19 Photo ID: 7593681 VIRIN: 230118-N-N0617-0001 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.02 MB Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teamwork makes OICC Florence work [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.