    Communications in the Dark [Image 6 of 6]

    Communications in the Dark

    KUWAIT

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Monea Suttles, a 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron client systems technician, answers a phone call at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 18, 2023. The 386th ECS is an essential part of AASAB operations, with the primary mission of keeping information protected through cyber security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

