Communications in the Dark

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Ordonez, a 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron client systems technician, works to fix a computer issue at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 18, 2023. The 386th ECS is an essential part of AASAB operations, with the primary mission of keeping information protected through cyber security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

