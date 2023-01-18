Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commander visits U.S. 5th Fleet

230118-N-OC333-1050 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commander Vice Adm. Fahad Al-Ghofaily shake hands outside of NAVCENT headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

