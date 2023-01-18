Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commander visits U.S. 5th Fleet

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230118-N-OC333-1022 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 18, 2023) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, and Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commander Vice Adm. Fahad Al-Ghofaily depart from NAVCENT headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 02:44
    Photo ID: 7592874
    VIRIN: 230118-N-OC333-1022
    Resolution: 5511x3667
    Size: 969.41 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    TAGS

    Saudi Arabia
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Royal Saudi Naval Forces
    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper
    Vice Adm. Fahad Al-Ghofaily

