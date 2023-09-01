Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula

January is a time of renewal and resolution. We asked Soldiers "What do you want to experience in Korea in the New Year?"



"One of the things I am looking forward to experiencing in the new year is the rich heritage and culture of Korea. I have the opportunity to learn about and experience a culture that is completely new to me. I am interested in exploring the country’s ancient history, traditions and taking part in some traditional Korean activities such as taekwondo or cooking. I am also looking forward to trying new Korean foods and taking a trip to a local market or festival. I am excited to continue learning about the unique and vibrant culture of Korea in new year," said Sgt. Raymond Salas, 25H Network Communications System Specialist, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from El Paso, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by KPVT Ju, Sang Yeon)

