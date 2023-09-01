Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 4]

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    January is a time of renewal and resolution. We asked Soldiers "What do you want to experience in Korea in the New Year?"

    "One of the things I am looking forward to experiencing in the new year is the rich heritage and culture of Korea. I have the opportunity to learn about and experience a culture that is completely new to me. I am interested in exploring the country’s ancient history, traditions and taking part in some traditional Korean activities such as taekwondo or cooking. I am also looking forward to trying new Korean foods and taking a trip to a local market or festival. I am excited to continue learning about the unique and vibrant culture of Korea in new year," said Sgt. Raymond Salas, 25H Network Communications System Specialist, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from El Paso, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by KPVT Ju, Sang Yeon)

