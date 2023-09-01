Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula [Image 4 of 4]

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    January is a time of renewal and resolution. We asked Soldiers "What do you want to experience in Korea in the New Year?"

    “My main goal for the new year is to travel to Busan and experience all the vibrant city has to offer. I am looking for ways to make the most of my time here in Korea, and I feel that visiting different parts of the country is a great way to do that. I am particularly excited to visit the beaches and try the local seafood in Busan. One seafood dish I am looking forward to try is the live octopus. I am hoping to have a truly memorable and enriching experience in the new year, especially in Busan, and I can not wait to see what this country has in store for me," said Spc. Xzavia McAllister, 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from Winston Salem, North Carolina. (U.S. Army Photo by KPVT Ju, Sang Yeon)

