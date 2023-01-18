Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas

A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crewmember treats a woman for a head injury after falling in the water near the Houston Yacht Club, Texas on Jan. 18, 2023. The woman was transferred to emergency medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston)

