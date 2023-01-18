Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas

    TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crewmember treats a woman for a head injury after falling in the water near the Houston Yacht Club, Texas on Jan. 18, 2023. The woman was transferred to emergency medical services personnel in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston)

    This work, Coast Guard rescues person in water near La Porte, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    first aid
    coast guard

