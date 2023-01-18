Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 6 of 7]

    Decatur Flight Quarters

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230118-N-SN516-1022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keaton Lester, from Wichita Falls, Texas, passes hand signals to the flight deck crew during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 7592761
    VIRIN: 230118-N-SN516-1022
    Resolution: 5928x3952
    Size: 901.65 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

