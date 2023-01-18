Decatur Flight Quarters

230118-N-SN516-1022 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Keaton Lester, from Wichita Falls, Texas, passes hand signals to the flight deck crew during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

