Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bunker Hill Medical [Image 1 of 7]

    Bunker Hill Medical

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    230118-N-YV347-1015 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 18, 2023) U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Maria Molina, from Kirville, Texas, prepares to administer a vaccination aboard on the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 21:57
    Photo ID: 7592756
    VIRIN: 230118-N-YV347-1015
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 128.68 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bunker Hill Medical [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bunker Hill Medical
    Bunker Hill Medical
    Bunker Hill Bridge Watch
    Bunker Hill Bridge Watch
    Decatur Flight Quarters
    Decatur Flight Quarters
    Decatur Flight Quarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bunker Hill
    U.S. Navy
    cruiser
    CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT