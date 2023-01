U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. William Street, center, 21st Airlift Squadron commander, speaks during an Air Medal ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 17, 2023. U.S. Airmen, assigned to the aircrew with call sign MOOSE 24, received the Air Medal for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the Armed Forces of the United States, has distinguished himself or herself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

