    Air Medal Ceremony

    Air Medal Ceremony

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen gather for a group photo holding their Air Medal citations during a ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 17, 2023. The Airmen, assigned to the aircrew with call sign MOOSE 24, received the Air Medal for their actions during Operation Allies Refuge. The Air Medal is awarded to any person who, while serving in any capacity in or with the Armed Forces of the United States, has distinguished himself or herself by meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    OAR
    21st AS
    Beeliners
    TrUST Travis
