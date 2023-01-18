U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Christian Mirafuentes with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, executes the basic warrior’s stance during the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2023. Recruits learned various techniques to qualify for their tan belt in MCMAP. Mirafuentes was recruited out of Recruiting Station Dallas, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 18:45 Photo ID: 7592626 VIRIN: 230118-M-GO078-1090 Resolution: 7028x4688 Size: 1.24 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company MCMAP [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.