    Alpha Company mcmap [Image 2 of 8]

    Alpha Company mcmap

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, receive instructions during the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 18, 2023. Recruits learned various techniques to qualify for their tan belt in MCMAP. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hutchinson)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 18:46
    Photo ID: 7592624
    VIRIN: 230118-M-GO078-1072
    Resolution: 7306x4873
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alpha Company mcmap [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Jacob Hutchinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    Recrut

