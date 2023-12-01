U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Theresa Calvert, 309th Air Maintenance Unit weapons crew load member watches an F-16 Fighting Falcon taxi on the flightline, Jan. 12, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-16 offers advanced capabilities that enhances interoperability with allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 16:37
|Photo ID:
|7592566
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-RL243-1194
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
This work, 309th Fighter Squadron takes flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
