Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    309th Fighter Squadron takes flight [Image 2 of 4]

    309th Fighter Squadron takes flight

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline, Jan. 12, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-16 is a compact and highly maneuverable fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 7592564
    VIRIN: 230112-F-RL243-1178
    Resolution: 5320x3325
    Size: 940.24 KB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 309th Fighter Squadron takes flight [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    309th Fighter Squadron takes flight
    309th Fighter Squadron takes flight
    309th Fighter Squadron takes flight
    309th Fighter Squadron takes flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC
    309th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT