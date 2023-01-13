Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 8 of 10]

    6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team stand guard during an active shooter exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    This work, 6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill
    emergency services
    Airman Magazine
    security forces
    defender
    Air Force week in photos

