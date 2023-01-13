6th SFS emergency services team enhances readiness with low-light exercise

A defender assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron emergency services team patrols a building during an active shooter exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 13, 2023. EST Airmen are highly trained and equipped to mitigate special threats which can involve barricaded suspects, hostages and active shooters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

Date Taken: 01.13.2023
Location: TAMPA, FL, US
by A1C Zachary Foster