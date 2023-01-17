Service members line up to order their meals from the newly operational Rest Assured Food Truck (RAFT) on Lewis Main Jan. 17.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 15:18
|Photo ID:
|7592462
|VIRIN:
|230117-D-FA415-904
|Resolution:
|3101x2643
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Meals from RAFT available on JBLM [Image 4 of 4], by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Meals from RAFT available on JBLM
