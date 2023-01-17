Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM [Image 4 of 4]

    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Edzel Butac 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Culinarians working on the Rest Assured Food Truck (RAFT) take and prepare orders during the opening ceremony launching the RAFT on Lewis Main Jan. 17.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 15:18
    Photo ID: 7592464
    VIRIN: 230117-D-FA415-042
    Resolution: 4005x2377
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meals from RAFT available on JBLM [Image 4 of 4], by Edzel Butac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM
    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM
    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM
    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meals from RAFT available on JBLM

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    593rd ESC 
    JBLM News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT