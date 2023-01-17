Holloman Elementary School hosts spelling bee

A student from Holloman Elementary School competes in the school spelling bee at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2022. 18 students from third, fourth and fifth grade classes earned the chance to compete in a regional spelling bee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
