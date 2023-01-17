A student from Holloman Elementary School competes in the school spelling bee at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2022. 18 students from third, fourth and fifth grade classes earned the chance to compete in a regional spelling bee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 12:09 Photo ID: 7592112 VIRIN: 230117-F-NB682-1011 Resolution: 5621x3740 Size: 1.23 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman Elementary School hosts spelling bee [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.