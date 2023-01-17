U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 49th Wing vice command chief, congratulates the participants of the Holloman Elementary School spelling bee at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2022. These students showcased their academic achievement by competing in front of their classmates and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|7592111
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-NB682-1026
|Resolution:
|6715x4477
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Holloman Elementary School hosts spelling bee [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Corinna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
