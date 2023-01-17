Holloman Elementary School hosts spelling bee

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Pederson, 49th Wing vice command chief, congratulates the participants of the Holloman Elementary School spelling bee at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 17, 2022. These students showcased their academic achievement by competing in front of their classmates and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Corinna Diaz)

