U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jahshield Blades, 37th Airlift Squadron NCOIC of loadmaster development, center, presents his coin with his wife, Senior Airman Kyra Blades, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. They grew up together in Belize and his wife enlisted after seeing his positive experience in the U.S. Air Force as a loadmaster. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 11:33
|Photo ID:
|7592034
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-RT830-0041
|Resolution:
|5413x3114
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT