Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades, 37th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of loadmaster development, salutes after being coined by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. Blades was announced as Airlifter of the Week for displaying exceptional leadership in his first six months on station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

