    Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades [Image 1 of 2]

    Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades, 37th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of loadmaster development, salutes after being coined by Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 12, 2023. Blades was announced as Airlifter of the Week for displaying exceptional leadership in his first six months on station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Staff Sgt. Jashield Blades [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

