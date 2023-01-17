A bald eagle soars over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 17, 2022. The bald eagle has been the national bird of America since 1782, when it was placed with outspread wings on the Great Seal of the United States. Florida has one of the densest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states, and Tampa Bay provides an abundance of fish for the eagles at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 11:24 Photo ID: 7592032 VIRIN: 230117-F-TE518-1012 Resolution: 3207x2139 Size: 2.92 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bald eagles soar over MacDill [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.