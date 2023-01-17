Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bald eagles soar over MacDill

    Bald eagles soar over MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A bald eagle soars over MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 17, 2022. The bald eagle has been the national bird of America since 1782, when it was placed with outspread wings on the Great Seal of the United States. Florida has one of the densest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states, and Tampa Bay provides an abundance of fish for the eagles at MacDill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    This work, Bald eagles soar over MacDill [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    eagles
    wildlife
    Florida
    Tampa Bay
    bald eagle
    wildlife photography

