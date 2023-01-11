U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, U.S. European Command senior enlisted leader, receives a brief from a 67th Special Operations Squadron pilot at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 11, 2023. Abernethy was informed on previous 352nd Special Operations Wing training successes in Special Operations Command exercises involving countries all over the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 06:30 Photo ID: 7591724 VIRIN: 230111-F-KM921-1097 Resolution: 5001x3572 Size: 1.01 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy visits Royal Air Force Mildenhall [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.