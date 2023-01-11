U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, U.S. European Command senior enlisted leader, meets with Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 11, 2023. Abernethy was introduced to the Air Mobility Command services offered to travellers on official duty and their families through the Patriot Express. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 06:30
|Photo ID:
|7591722
|VIRIN:
|230111-F-KM921-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy visits Royal Air Force Mildenhall [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
