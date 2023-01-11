Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy visits Royal Air Force Mildenhall [Image 6 of 7]

    Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy visits Royal Air Force Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, U.S. European Command senior enlisted leader, meets with Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 11, 2023. Abernethy was introduced to the Air Mobility Command services offered to travellers on official duty and their families through the Patriot Express. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 06:30
    Photo ID: 7591722
    VIRIN: 230111-F-KM921-1046
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    This work, Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy visits Royal Air Force Mildenhall [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW

