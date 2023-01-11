U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, U.S. European Command senior enlisted leader, meets with Airmen from the 727th Air Mobility Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 11, 2023. Abernethy was introduced to the Air Mobility Command services offered to travellers on official duty and their families through the Patriot Express. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 06:30 Photo ID: 7591722 VIRIN: 230111-F-KM921-1046 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.3 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy visits Royal Air Force Mildenhall [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.