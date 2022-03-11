Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall [Image 3 of 3]

    Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Security Guard Douglas Hall has been a part of Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s gate security for approximately 12 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 17:01
    Photo ID: 7591349
    VIRIN: 221103-N-XX785-112
    Resolution: 4190x5238
    Size: 13.73 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall
    Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall
    Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Shipyard Spotlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT