Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall

Everyone has had one of those mornings where they wished they stayed in bed. Whether it's you spill your first cup of Joe on you, the kids won’t get up for school, the dog woke you up two hours before your alarm clock went off, or your significant other kept you up all night with their buzz saw snoring. Then comes the trek to work where you hit dense traffic. At this point, you may just want to go home and go back to bed. Until you reach Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Gate 10 where HANA Security Services officer, Douglas Hall, greets you with a smile and a warm welcome as you arrive to work.



“I love people and I love my job,” said Hall. “If I can bring a little happiness into each person entering the gates to the shipyard, then I know I am doing an unwritten rule of my job.”



Hall, a Pittsburgh native, has been keeping a watchful eye over NNSY’s entry control points for 12 years. For him, it’s a way to still stay connected to the U.S. Navy and to Sailors. “I served 26 years in the Navy,” said Hall, a retired Religious Petty Officer Senior Chief. “I really enjoyed my time in the Navy working with both Sailors and Marines alike.”



It is the Religious Petty Officer’s job to protect the chaplain during combat. Chaplain is a noncombatant position in the Navy. “I served with the Marines out in the field, protecting Chaplains,” said Hall. “During this time, I got qualified to use a 9 mm and M-16 weapons.” Little did he know at the time that his qualifications would help him land his current job.



“When I retired from the Navy in 2007, I got a job as an armored truck driver,” said Hall. “Although I enjoyed my job, I knew that wasn’t what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. This is when I stopped by Gate 10 to learn that they were hiring security officers for the gates. I applied and as they say ‘the rest is history.’”



Another part of his job he enjoys doing is training young officers. “When we receive a new security officer, they are sent to me to train them and show them how important it is to protect the shipyard and its people around the clock.”



During his off time, Hall enjoys building beach cruisers, playing basketball, working out, running and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play. “I am also very active in my church,” said Hall. “I am a man of strong faith and firmly believe in helping others who are less fortunate than I. I’ve been truly blessed over the years and I love sharing my blessings with others.”



Hall has been married to his wife, Venessa, going on 40 years. He has three daughters, a son, and one grandson. “I love spending time with my family. To see them grow up into mature, responsible adults, makes a father proud," he said.



Hall gives credit of his own upbringing to his mom. “My mom raised nine of us. She made me who I am today and it is in my prayers that I play this important and inspirational role in my own family’s lives.”



Hall will continue to stand watch at NNS’s gates and greet everyone that comes through his gate with a “good morning,” “hello,” or “go steelers!” because that is what he does with love.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.17.2023 17:01 Story ID: 436850 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shipyard Spotlight: Douglas Hall, by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.