319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog retires to a civilian couch

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tommi Jones, 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays tug-of-war with his retired MWD partner Tomi, after his retirement ceremony Jan. 12, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The pair met in December 2021 during a deployment to Qatar, and Jones officially adopted Tomi before the retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

