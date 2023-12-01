U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tommi Jones, 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays tug-of-war with his retired MWD partner Tomi, after his retirement ceremony Jan. 12, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The pair met in December 2021 during a deployment to Qatar, and Jones officially adopted Tomi before the retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 16:47
|Photo ID:
|7591317
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-JO744-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.03 MB
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog retires to a civilian couch [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog retires to a civilian couch
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT