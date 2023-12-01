Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog retires to a civilian couch [Image 7 of 7]

    319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog retires to a civilian couch

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tommi Jones, 319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, plays tug-of-war with his retired MWD partner Tomi, after his retirement ceremony Jan. 12, 2023, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. The pair met in December 2021 during a deployment to Qatar, and Jones officially adopted Tomi before the retirement ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Raisa Christie)

    Military Working Dog

