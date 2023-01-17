319th Security Forces Squadron military working dog retires to a civilian couch

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – After a seven-year career in the U.S. Air Force searching for explosives and conducting walking patrols, military working dog Tomi, assigned to the 319th Security Forces Squadron, retired from active service Jan. 12, 2023.

Tomi’s searches have kept service members safe both at home and abroad for nearly a decade, said Tech. Sgt. Carlton Isaacson, the 319th SFS kennel master who oversees the base MWD program.

“Tomi has deployed three times in his short seven-year career,” Isaacson said. “He’s been overseas for over a year and a half, all at Air Force bases in the Middle East.”

Tomi graduated from patrol dog training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 14, 2015, and has conducted countless walking patrols while assigned to Grand Forks AFB.

Tomi continued his formal education, graduating explosive detection training at Lackland AFB, Nov. 6, 2015.

He worked five U.S. Secret Service missions protecting the president, the vice president and the secretary of state. During these missions, he was tasked to search 480 vehicles and 100 buildings, putting in 120 hours of search time.

“Every single day we’re training, the building block of the working dog’s career is obedience,” Isaacson said. “Once we train obedience, we go on to detection, which is searching for the trained odors, and then the bite work. All of that is fun for the dog. We make it a positive learning environment, and they like what they do.”

Tomi also deployed to Kuwait, Jordan and Qatar in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. He searched 4,500 vehicles at the search pit, and conducted 75 customs sweeps allowing for incident-free re-deployment of American service members.

“Tomi just has that deterrence and impact that allows us to do our day-to-day jobs,” said Senior Airman Tommi Jones, a MWD handler with the 319th SFS.

Jones officially adopted Tomi before the retirement ceremony, ensuring the pair will remain together as he transitions to life as a civilian dog.

“He’s a dual-purpose dog, so he’s trained both on patrol and explosive detection,” Jones said. “When you’re working with an explosive dog, they’re there to protect you. They’re there to protect people on the installation, and in return, you have to take care of them as well.”

The pair met in December 2021, when they deployed together to Qatar. Since that day, they have successfully maintained base security at home and abroad.

Tomi and his handler have been awarded K9 team of the month despite Tomi overcoming the challenges of having six corrective surgeries.

The types of surgeries that Tomi underwent would usually cause a MWD to retire from the Air Force. Tomi prevailed and exceeded expectations, continuing his work on patrols and explosive detection.

“Even with the surgeries that he’s had, he was still motivated to work,” Jones said. “In Germany when he had his major surgery, within 24 hours he was up and ready to start working, which is a lot for adults his age.”

Tomi’s dedication to the mission will be rewarded as he trades explosive devices and secret service missions for tennis balls and belly rubs.

Jones plans to let Tomi live out his retirement years with the rest and relaxation he’s earned through his years of service, and lots of time on the couch.

