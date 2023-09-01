Naval Oceanography Showcases Capability-Improvements at 103rd AMS Annual Meeting

DENVER—— Rear Admiral Ron J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) and other Naval Oceanography Sailors and Civilians—attended the 103rd annual American Meteorological Society (AMS) meeting at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Jan. 7-12.



AMS is an opportunity for major meteorological stakeholders: government, industry, academic and enthusiast; to engage and share scientific and technical information through lectures, discussion panels, poster sessions and other compelling presentations.



This year’s theme at AMS was, “Data: Driving Science. Informing Decisions. Enriching Humanity.”



Piret spoke to the AMS audience about Naval Oceanography’s improved data modeling capabilities, and other meteorological-relevant achievements of its workforce-family.

