    Naval Oceanography Showcases Capability-Improvements at 103rd AMS Annual Meeting [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Oceanography Showcases Capability-Improvements at 103rd AMS Annual Meeting

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Rear Admiral Ron J. Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) and other Naval Oceanography Sailors and Civilians—attended the 103rd annual American Meteorological Society (AMS) meeting at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Jan. 7-12.

    AMS is an opportunity for major meteorological stakeholders: government, industry, academic and enthusiast; to engage and share scientific and technical information through lectures, discussion panels, poster sessions and other compelling presentations.

    This year’s theme at AMS was, “Data: Driving Science. Informing Decisions. Enriching Humanity.”

