    CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards [Image 2 of 2]

    CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Photo by Richard M Arndt 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM CBC technology advocate Mike Cress (left) examines an M26 decontamination system. Cress earned a top award in the Major General Harold J. Greene Acquisition Writing Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Arndt)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.17.2023 15:03
    Photo ID: 7591195
    VIRIN: 220601-A-BY327-633
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 294.39 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Richard M Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEVCOM CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards
    CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards

