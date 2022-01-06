DEVCOM CBC technology advocate Mike Cress (left) examines an M26 decontamination system. Cress earned a top award in the Major General Harold J. Greene Acquisition Writing Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Arndt)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7591195
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-BY327-633
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|294.39 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Richard M Arndt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Lab Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards
