    DEVCOM CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards [Image 1 of 2]

    DEVCOM CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Kiara Boone 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Daniel O’Neil, a CBC engineer matrixed to JPEO-CBRND as the lead for mission and analytics, explores the development of system models. O’Neil collaborated with a partner to earn first place in the acquisition reform category of the Major General Harold J. Green Competition. (U.S Army photo by Kiara Boone)

