Daniel O’Neil, a CBC engineer matrixed to JPEO-CBRND as the lead for mission and analytics, explores the development of system models. O’Neil collaborated with a partner to earn first place in the acquisition reform category of the Major General Harold J. Green Competition. (U.S Army photo by Kiara Boone)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2023 15:03
|Photo ID:
|7591192
|VIRIN:
|221207-O-FO209-544
|Resolution:
|1080x606
|Size:
|214.75 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEVCOM CBC Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Kiara Boone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Lab Employees Win Major General Harold J. Greene Awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT